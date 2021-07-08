Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Ald. Carrie Austin, chief of staff plead not guilty on federal bribery charges

By WGN Web Desk
WGNtv.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Alderwoman Carrie Austin and her chief of staff pleaded not guilty Thursday after they were indicted last week on federal bribery charges. Austin, 72, of the 34th Ward, is charged with one count of conspiring to use interstate facilities to promote bribery, two counts of using interstate facilities to promote bribery and one count of willfully making materially false statements to the FBI.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Daley Thompson
Person
Carrie Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Fbi#Alderman#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy