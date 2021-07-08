Ald. Carrie Austin, chief of staff plead not guilty on federal bribery charges
CHICAGO — Alderwoman Carrie Austin and her chief of staff pleaded not guilty Thursday after they were indicted last week on federal bribery charges. Austin, 72, of the 34th Ward, is charged with one count of conspiring to use interstate facilities to promote bribery, two counts of using interstate facilities to promote bribery and one count of willfully making materially false statements to the FBI.wgntv.com
Comments / 0