Fort Pierre lifts most water restrictions, but every other day lawn and garden watering schedule remains
The City of Fort Pierre has lifted most of the water restrictions put into place this week while repairs were made to a Mni Wiconi core pipeline in town. The leak has been fixed and Fort Pierre’s water storage tank has been refilled. However, the every other day schedule for lawn and garden watering will continue and watering should not be done at all during the hottest part of the day.drgnews.com
