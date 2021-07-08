Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana governor named to President Biden's Council of Governors

WWL
WWL
 13 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was among nine governors appointed by President Joe Biden on Thursday to a bipartisan council of governors. According to the White House, the council’s purpose is to strengthen the partnership with federal and state governments “ to better protect our nation from threats to homeland security and all types of hazards.” The governors will serve two-year terms and focus on matters of homeland security, defense, civil support, and “synchronization and integration of state and Federal military activities in the United States.”

