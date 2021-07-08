Cancel
Frank Grillo, Melissa Leo Action Thriller ‘Ida Red’ Acquired by Saban Films

By Beatrice Verhoeven
TheWrap
 13 days ago
Saban Films has acquired the North American and UK rights to “Ida Red” starring Frank Grillo, Melissa Leo and Josh Hartnett, the distributor announced on Thursday. John Swab wrote and directed the action thriller, and the supporting cast includes Sofia Hublitz, William Forsythe, Deborah Ann Woll and George “Slaine” Carroll.

