Frank Grillo, Melissa Leo Action Thriller ‘Ida Red’ Acquired by Saban Films

In the buildup to the release of The Forever Purge, series creators James DeMonaco and fans had assumed it was the final entry into the movie franchise, but now that the filmmaker has had time to conjure new ideas, he has confirmed he has a plan for a sixth film in the series, which would see the return of Frank Grillo. With the latest film in the franchise having only just landed in theaters, it's unknown if it will resonate strongly enough with fans to warrant a follow-up, but with The Purge TV series having been canceled after two seasons, it's possible audiences will be more desperate than ever to return to the dystopian world.