Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mahoning County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Trumbull by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mahoning; Trumbull The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Trumbull County in northeastern Ohio Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Vienna Center to Youngstown to near Leetonia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Youngstown, Warren, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Cortland, Lordstown, Vienna Center, Hilltop, Maplewood Park, Leavittsburg, Austintown, Struthers, Girard, Vienna and McDonald. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Niles, OH
City
Struthers, OH
City
Maplewood, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cortland, OH
City
Leavittsburg, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
City
Vienna Center, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Canfield, OH
City
Girard, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Campbell#Hubbard Canfield#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi says GOP antics won't stop Jan. 6 panel's work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said the panel looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “will not let" GOP "antics stand in the way” of the investigation, offering her first detailed remarks on her rejection of two Republican lawmakers for the committee. “It's my responsibility as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy