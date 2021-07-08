Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mahoning; Trumbull The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Trumbull County in northeastern Ohio Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Vienna Center to Youngstown to near Leetonia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Youngstown, Warren, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Cortland, Lordstown, Vienna Center, Hilltop, Maplewood Park, Leavittsburg, Austintown, Struthers, Girard, Vienna and McDonald. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH