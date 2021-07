The New York Mets definitely miss Francisco Lindor after watching Luis Guillorme record three errors during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. The New York Mets were dealt a tough hand during this past weekend’s series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, as starting shortstop Francisco Lindor suffered an oblique injury on Friday. He was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list with what was diagnosed as a Grade 2 oblique strain. So, the Mets decided to replace Lindor in the starting lineup with infielder Luis Guillorme.