Severe Weather Statement issued for Portage, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Portage; Stark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PORTAGE...SOUTHERN TRUMBULL...MAHONING AND NORTHEASTERN STARK COUNTIES At 326 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newton Falls to near Alliance to near Minerva, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Youngstown, Warren, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Alliance, Niles, Louisville, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Newton Falls, Sebring, Lordstown, Vienna Center, Leavittsburg, Hilltop, Maplewood Park, Austintown and Struthers. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH