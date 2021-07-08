Cancel
Music

Rev Up Your Engines! Walcott Truckers Jamboree Kicks Off Today!

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you ready to rev up your engines and roll into one of the biggest annual festivals in the Quad-Cities?. The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is back at the Iowa 80 truck stop!. The 42nd Walcott Truckers Jamboree kicks off TODAY at The World’s Largest Truckstop. This year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree will feature a Super Truck Beauty Contest, Antique Truck Display; Iowa pork chop cookout; over 150 exhibits, Trucker Olympics; two firework.

QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com
Iowa State
#Truck Drivers#Iowa 80#Acm#Cma Award#Lonestar#No News
