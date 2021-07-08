Tornado Warning issued for Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Hertford; Northampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Western Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Southampton County in southeastern Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ahoskie, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Murfreesboro and Chowan University around 405 PM EDT. Como around 410 PM EDT. Boykins around 420 PM EDT. Newsoms around 425 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Sunbeam, Oak Villa, Severn, Handsom, Bartonsville, Chowan Beach, Riverdale, Mapleton, Barretts Crossroad and Shiloh. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN