While T.O. might have the stats and Randy Moss the straight cash, homie, it's Chad Johnson who will go down as the greatest prop master of the NFL has ever seen. Whether donning a mock Hall of Fame jacket, jumping behind the camera, or giving CPR to Wilson himself, Johnson made a career out of catching touchdowns and an entire personality out of celebrating them. As it turns out, however, Johnson’s best celebration was one we never got to see … at least to hear him tell it.