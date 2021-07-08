Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

White Sands could have been the launch site for the nation's lunar program; NASA chose Cape Canaveral instead

Las Cruces Sun-News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine sitting on your porch in Las Cruces during the 1960s and watching gigantic Saturn V moon-rockets blasting off from a pad just 18 miles northeast of town, on the western edge of White Sands Missile Range. Each rocket would have stood over 360 feet tall, higher than any building in Las Cruces (the Electronic Caregiver tower downtown is only 120 feet tall). Each weighed 6.2 million pounds and, at liftoff, they generated 7.6 million pounds of thrust. The roar would have easily rumbled through the city. Out on the mesa and in Organ, windows would have rattled, maybe shattered, and buildings would have shook. It would have been a display of pure power.

www.lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

