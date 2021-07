ASA International Group PLC - Weybridge, Surrey-based microfinance lender - Pipeline of funding deals under negotiation totals around USD163 million. Also says liquidity remains high, with around USD108 million of unrestricted cash. In June, all 13 of the countries in which it operates achieved collection efficiency of more than 94%, with the exception of India, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Its India collection rate decreases to 55% due to lockdowns in most states following the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. Sri Lanka collections for the month drop to 38%, following nationwide lockdowns. ASA's total number of clients remains at around 2.5 million.