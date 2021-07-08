Adair County Clerk’s Office: Temporarily Unable To Process Vehicle Related Transactions

MURRAY – State Auditor Mike Harmon last week released the audit of the 2020 financial statement of Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner. State law requires the auditor to conduct annual audits of county clerks and sheriffs. Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the financial statement presents fairly the receipts, disbursements and excess fees of the Calloway County Clerk in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The clerk’s financial statement did not follow this format. However, the clerk’s financial statement is fairly presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting, which is an acceptable reporting methodology. This reporting methodology is followed for all 120 clerk audits in Kentucky.