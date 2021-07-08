Cancel
Adair County, KY

Adair County Clerk’s Office: Temporarily Unable To Process Vehicle Related Transactions

By Austin Armstrong
935wain.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll County Clerk Offices are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions today due to intermittent system issues. County Clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) system to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling. Contact your local County Clerk office to learn if they are open for non-vehicular business transactions. Online vehicle registration renewal is available at drive.ky.gov. There is currently no estimate for when the issue will be resolved for clerks to resume vehicle transactions. For the latest updates, check KYTC’s social media accounts at www.facebook.com/kytc120 and www.twitter.com/kytc.

