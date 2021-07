There are still so many things we do not know about the creatures that live in the depths of the ocean. Research is necessary to help solve the mysteries of the deep and better inform conservation efforts around the world. This is the mission of the Schmidt Ocean Institute. Founded in 2009, the institute lends its research vessel Falkor for free to international scientists. On one of these voyages—lasting 34 days around the Phoenix Islands Archipelago—researchers came face to face with amazing marine life, including a rare sighting of a glass octopus.