ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs U16 Storm softball team defeated Laramie on Sunday to claim its second state championship in two years in the U16 Rec Class. The Storm fought back from a 9-1 deficit in the fourth inning to score 16 unanswered runs over the course of the next two innings to win the game 17-9. The players dedicated their summer to compete. The team is made up of girls between the ages of 13 and 17 all working together as a team for one common goal.