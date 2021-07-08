Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto, CA

Art & activism: Six African American artists make a statement with ‘The Black Index’

Posted by 
TheSixFifty.com
TheSixFifty.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Palo Alto Art Center exhibition celebrates unknown heroes, unseen victims and the artists who bring them to life. When printed photographs became available to the public in the mid-19th century, the phrase “the camera never lies” was coined, largely because the photograph was considered a faithful representation; a precise and infallible record of persons or events. We now know that the medium of photography is open to any number of manipulations and distortions. The current exhibition at the Palo Alto Art Center, “The Black Index,” seeks to, according to a press release, “question our reliance on photography as a privileged source for documentary objectivity and understanding,” especially as it pertains to Black subjects.

thesixfifty.com

Comments / 0

TheSixFifty.com

TheSixFifty.com

Palo Alto, CA
224
Followers
242
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The best of what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palo Alto, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Palo Alto, CA
Society
City
Palo Alto, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Black People#Art Museum#Art#Palo Alto Art Center#Santa Clara University#Black Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
TheSixFifty.com

the ultimate Silicon Valley beverage: Alcoholic kombucha

True to his Palo Altan roots, Aaron Telch says that Jiant, the beverage company he co-founded, has “a garage story, except it happened to be in the kitchen.” Telch, a Paly grad, began developing Jiant’s signature product — alcoholic, or “hard,” kombucha — four years ago in the Santa Monica apartment he shared with his girlfriend.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
TheSixFifty.com

Out of this world: Pace makes space for painter’s cosmic landscapes

‘Damian Loeb: Wishful Thinking’ is on view in Palo Alto through July 2. The current exhibition at Pace Gallery, “Damian Loeb: Wishful Thinking,” is an elegant, austere installation of just eight paintings. As with previous shows, the art is presented without labels, artist statements or curator essays (checklists are available upon request and helpful staff are always on hand). This allows the viewer to really focus on the art, without worrying about the artist’s biography or backstory. In the case of Loeb’s meticulously painted, other-worldly landscapes, however, a bit of background can definitely enhance the experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy