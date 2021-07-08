Art & activism: Six African American artists make a statement with ‘The Black Index’

The Palo Alto Art Center exhibition celebrates unknown heroes, unseen victims and the artists who bring them to life. When printed photographs became available to the public in the mid-19th century, the phrase “the camera never lies” was coined, largely because the photograph was considered a faithful representation; a precise and infallible record of persons or events. We now know that the medium of photography is open to any number of manipulations and distortions. The current exhibition at the Palo Alto Art Center, “The Black Index,” seeks to, according to a press release, “question our reliance on photography as a privileged source for documentary objectivity and understanding,” especially as it pertains to Black subjects.