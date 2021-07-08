Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Pro Skateboarder Jake Ilardi On Going From Sarasota To Tokyo As Skateboarding Makes Olympic Debut

kgou.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro skateboarder Jake Ilardi is grinding his way into sports history. Hailing from Sarasota, Florida, Ilardi will be part of the first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team that’s heading to the Tokyo Olympics this summer. “I’m just honored to represent the United States of America and especially skateboarding,” Ilardi says, “because...

www.kgou.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Skateboarding#U S Olympic#Olympian#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Youtube
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsSportsnet.ca

Skateboarding at Tokyo 2020: Events, schedule, athletes to watch

For the first time in the history of the Olympics, skateboarding will be an official summer sport. While board sports have been a part of the Winter Games for 20-plus years, the Summer Games have been slower to adapt. Now, though, skateboarders will compete alongside some of the best athletes on the planet at Tokyo 2020.
TV & Videossoapoperanetwork.com

‘Days of our Lives’ Characters Gear Up for the Return of All-New Episodes Following Olympics Break — PROMO

By now you’ve probably heard that “Days of our Lives” is on a two-week hiatus so that NBC can broadcast the Tokyo Olympics. The last episode before the break aired on Thursday, July 22. To whet your appetite for when the show returns with all-new episodes on Monday, August 9, the soap has released a teaser that’s filled with lots of drama.
TennisThe Independent

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

From Texas to Tokyo: Teenage Skateboarding Sensation Jordan Santana

Welcome to our four-part From Texas to Tokyo video series, which tells the stories of four Olympic hopefuls with ties to the Lone Star State. There has never been an Olympic Games quite like this summer’s competition—which still carries the words “Tokyo 2020” in its official name, despite taking place a full year behind schedule. Postponed by and eventually held during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these Olympics have presented an unprecedented set of challenges to athletes from Beijing to Berlin to Dallas, all of whom have been forced to adapt to never-before-seen obstacles and conditions to qualify for the events they’ve trained their whole lives to reach. Not all of them make it, but more than fifty sportsmen and women with ties to Texas will be representing the United States this year, and Texas Monthly has teamed up with June Third Films to tell the stories of four Olympic hopefuls from our state on their journeys from Texas to Tokyo.
Public Healthkshb.com

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs tests positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs is out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she announced on social media. "Unfortunately I was tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, which means my Olympic journey ends here. I am feeling healthy and have done everything in my power to prevent this scenario and took all the precautions. Luckily we've been following the protocols so my fellow skateboarders still get to shine bright," Jacobs wrote on Instagram. "I will need some time to let my broken heart heal and recover from this."
SportsDetroit Free Press

Skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics: Everything you need to know about new Olympic sport

Skateboarding has been a staple of American counterculture for at least 60 years, carving out a niche as one of the world’s most popular “extreme sports.”. Popularized in Southern California in the 1970s, skateboarding actually originated as a land-based alternative to surfing. It was initially viewed as more of an art form or a cultural centerpiece than a competitive sport; in fact, many skaters still view it that way.
SportsKFOR

The female field: Pair of 17-year-old best friends skateboard in Olympics

(KTVI) – Skateboarding, a staple of American culture, is being exported to Tokyo to make its Olympic debut. Three women are competing for Team USA in Park Skateboarding and two of them are 17 years old and best friends. Bryce Wettstein and Brighton Zeuner both live in Encinatas, California, and compete on the pro circuit.
Sportsreviewed.com

8 awesome skateboards to channel the Summer Olympics

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Skateboarding has long been considered a niche hobby, but it’s about to blow up. For the first time ever, the sport that’s best known for adrenaline-fueled tricks and for floppy-haired kids taking over drained swimming pools, will go mainstream as it makes its summer Olympics debut.
Austin, TXaustinmonthly.com

Local Skateboarder Brighton Zeuner is Headed to the Olympics

Professional skateboarder Brighton Zeuner had just turned 13 years old the day before she became the youngest X Games Champion in 2017. “Obviously I’m a nervous wreck before a competition, but it was just something that was always fun,” she says, citing her genuine love and dedication to the sport as the reason for her immense talent. Now nearing 17, the wunderkind—who considers Austin home for much of the year—is preparing for eight unforgettable days of competing in Tokyo, along with eight other female skateboarders on Team USA. Ready to root for her during the Olympics? Here, seven questions to help you get to know the skater before you watch her on TV.
TV & VideosTimes Union

Monster Energy Releases 'Aspire - Inspire' Skateboard Mini-Documentary Featuring Team USA Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston

CORONA, California (PRWEB) July 10, 2021. Get into the mindset of the world’s top-ranked street skateboarder! Monster Energy is proud to announce Episode 5 of the ‘Aspire – Inspire’ mini-documentary video series, featuring 26-year-old Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California. Recognized as the most winning street skater of all time, the 13-time X Games gold medalist will represent the United States in skateboarding’s debut at the Tokyo Olympics this July.
Sportswcn247.com

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston brings unique brand to Olympics

Where some skateboarders might be reluctant to move so boldly into the gargantuan realm of the Olympics, Nyjah Huston is more than glad to latch onto this monster. Tokyo might be the place where people outside the sport finally get a glimpse of one of the most interesting athletes around. On the one hand, Huston is the quintessential counterculture star. He grew up cut off from society, perfecting his craft in a warehouse-turned-skatepark in Puerto Rico. On the other, he's as mainstream a pitchman as can be. Already teeming with an air of rebellious authenticity, he is debuting a potentially disruptive skateboarding brand that figures only to increase visibility for an ever-growing business built around his own personality.
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Get to Know Multitalented Skateboarder Bryce Wettstein Days Before Her Olympic Debut

As the start of the Tokyo Olympics grows near, audiences will soon witness skateboarding at the Games for the first time. With buzz building around skateboarding at the Olympics, viewers may be curious to learn more about their current and potentially new favorite athletes. POPSUGAR spoke to Team USA park skater Bryce Wettstein about a day in her life, her upbringing, and how she's prepping for Tokyo so you can get to know her one-of-a-kind approach to the sport and life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy