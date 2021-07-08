Re: How do you get to anyone who knows about stadium
Clemson outsources many of the jobs performed on gameday. Concessions are staffed by volunteers for various organizations (think Charity). Here's some information on the company that handles the ushering jobs: https://clemsontigers.com/rhino-events-to-join-clemson-game-operations-team/. Clemson Athletics' gameday operations team is set to welcome staffing support provided by Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services for...www.tigernet.com
