Las Cruces, NM

After guilty plea, man sentenced to eight years for causing I-25 crash that claimed veteran's life

Las Cruces Sun-News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES - A man who pleaded guilty to killing another man with his car while driving drunk was sentenced by a judge to eight years in prison on Thursday. In December 2020, Daniel Medina, 44, pleaded guilty to killing Austin Wagner while driving the wrong way on Interstate 25. Police said Wagner, a military veteran in his early 20s, was riding a motorcycle when the crash occurred on April 27, 2019.

www.lcsun-news.com

Comments / 2

Austin Wagner
Comments / 2

