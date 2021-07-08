Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bruce Springsteen Through the Decades: See Never-Before-Published Photos by Janet Macoska

By Sam Gillette
Posted by 
People
People
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen rock photographer Janet Macoska began working on her new photo book, Bruce Springsteen: Live in the Heartland, during the pandemic, she came across images of The Boss she'd never seen before. "I did a deep dive into my negatives and found images that I had never printed—that I probably never even looked at," says Macoska, whose work has been featured in publications like Rolling Stone and the New York Times. "Because the way we worked back in the day, I was shooting shows every night." Even more surprising? Macoska realized that Bruce Springsteen was the first rock star she ever photographed. That night at the Allen Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio in 1974, Macoska was on assignment for her college newspaper and Springsteen, then 24 years old, wasn't even the headliner. "This little straggly guy comes along, Bruce Springsteen, who was a bundle of energy and really charismatic," says Macoska, who would go on to capture the rocker on stage in the decades after. (She's shared some never-before-published photos featured in her photo book with PEOPLE, as well as some iconic shots.) "I have 12 pictures on the roll," she continues, "but I used six or seven of them on Bruce, and the rest on the headliner, because I had to."

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

114K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Through The Decades#Rolling Stone#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Bruce Springsteen's Daughter, Who's Competing at the Olympics

One of the coolest things about the Olympic Games is that its athletes come from all walks of life and from all around the world. And that includes a walk of life that isn't very common: having a super famous father, who's been beloved worldwide for five decades. One of the competitors heading to the Olympics this year is Bruce Springsteen's daughter, Jessica Springsteen. The 29-year-old made Team USA's equestrian jumping team, as announced on June 5.
MusicPosted by
Nick 97.5

When Bruce Springsteen First Heard Himself on the Radio

Bruce Springsteen recalled the emotional moment when he first heard one of his songs on the radio. The Boss said he remembered where he was and what he was doing when the notes of a song from his debut album Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., began ringing out one day in 1973.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Singer Tawatha Agee on Her Years With Aretha Franklin, Dave Matthews, and David Bowie

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features backup vocalist Tawatha Agee.
Cleveland, OHChronicle-Telegram

Cleveland's rock 'n' roll photographer releases Bruce Springsteen photo book

For five decades, the deafening sound of “Bruuuuuuuce” could be heard when The Boss — Bruce Springsteen — came through Northeast Ohio. Someone who witnessed the love affair that began in the mid-1970s between Cleveland and the iconic New Jersey musician was Janet Macoska. Now the rock ’n’ roll photographer is documenting that experience — 10 concerts shot between 1974 and 2016 — with the recently released book “Bruce Springsteen: Live in the Heartland.”
Potsdam, NYinformnny.com

SUNY Potsdam Professor publishes book on music of Bruce Springsteen

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New book written about Bruce Springsteen has local ties to the North Country. SUNY Potsdam Professor Emeritus Dr. John Massaro released ‘Shades of Springsteen: Politics, Love, Sports, and Masculinity’ on Friday, July 16. During Massaro’s career as a politics faculty member he became known for his...
Music940wfaw.com

Report: Bruce Springsteen Far From ‘Headlining’ Central Park Concert

It seems as though New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio might've jumped the gun when describing Bruce Springsteen as a headliner for next month's “Central Park Homecoming Concert” to be held on the Park's Great Lawn. Last week, the Mayor joked, “(Springsteen) is beloved in New York City, in an extraordinary way, even though he happens to come from (New) Jersey. No one’s perfect.”
Musicwmgk.com

Bruce Springsteen: ‘We’ll Be Touring Next Year If Everything Goes Well’

Bruce Springsteen is hopeful about hitting the road with the E Street Band in 2022. The Boss said in an interview with BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball (as transcribed by NME), “We’ll be touring next year if everything goes well. The E Street Band will be back on the road – you know, depending, of course, on the virus and what’s opening up.”
MoviesNew Haven Register

Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band to Appear in New Film on No Nukes Shows

Distributed by Sony Music Entertainment, the film features a composite of two performances shot during the Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) benefit concerts, colloquially referred to as the No Nukes concerts, held at Madison Square Garden in September 1979. Three songs from Springsteen and the E Street Band’s sets were included in the 1980 No Nukes documentary, including the first-ever appearance of the soon-to-be classic “The River”; the new documentary will be a greatly expanded look at their performances. (The events also hosted performances by Crosby, Stills & Nash, James Taylor, Carly Simon, Jackson Browne, Chaka Khan, the Doobie Brothers, Gil Scott-Heron, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, and more.)
MusicPosted by
Yardbarker

Bruce Springsteen's manager settles ‘Born to Run’ lyric debate

"The word is ‘sways,' Jon Landau, The Boss' longtime manager and co-producer, wrote to Remnick. "That’s the way he wrote it in his original notebooks, that's the way he sang it on 'Born to Run,' in 1975, that’s the way he has always sung it at thousands of shows, and that’s the way he sings it right now on Broadway. Any typos in official Bruce material will be corrected. And, by the way, 'dresses' do not know how to 'wave.'"

Comments / 0

Community Policy