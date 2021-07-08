Cancel
Clemson, SC

Klubnik and recruiting -

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt becomes more apparent every day that Klubnik is the next great Tiger QB. I am in awe of the Tiger Coaches for seeing that. How does that effect recruiting, and especially guys deciding as to playing MLB and then coming to Clemson?

College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
Oklahoma Statethespun.com

SEC Football Coach Has Warning For Oklahoma, Texas

The SEC is widely considered the best conference in college football, and reports have emerged today that Big 12 titans Oklahoma and Texas want in. Those reports have one SEC head coach intrigued enough to give a warning to them. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, Texas A&M head coach...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen confirms eligibility of 5-star Clemson transfer Demarkcus Bowman

Demarkcus Bowman is officially good to go this fall for the Florida Gators. UF head coach Dan Mullen confirmed Bowman’s eligibility to reporters Monday at SEC Media Days. Bowman was rated 5-stars and the No. 20 overall recruit in the class of 2020 on the 247Sports Composite. The Lakeland product signed with Clemson over Florida, but on Oct. 1 he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Two days later, he committed to UF.
Florida State247Sports

Mike Leach explains Bobby Bowden's impact on college football

On Wednesday, the college football world was struck by a somber moment when legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden announced that he has a terminal condition. Shortly after that news broke, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach spoke about Bowden’s impact on the sport. During his turn at the...
Clemson, SC247Sports

Clemson football: QB Hunter Helms the primary backup, but still an open competition

With Trevor Lawrence off to the NFL after being taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, all eyes will be on D.J. Uiagalelei as he takes over as Clemson's starting quarterback for the 2021 season. He's no stranger to the national stage, either, as the signal-caller made multiple starts in 2020 -- including the team's regular season loss at Notre Dame -- when Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Report: Clemson QB set to land major contract

Bubba Chandler is about to get paid. The freshman Tigers quarterback had already indicated he would sign and therefore not play football at Clemson in the coming seasons, and multiple reports give a good picture as to why. The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly will pay Chandler first-round money for their third-round...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

247Sports Names The No. 1 Player In College Football

With the college football season a little over a month away, 247Sports has revealed its rankings for the top 50 players in the country. There are several talented quarterbacks in college football this year, such as Sam Howell, D’Eriq King, Spencer Rattler and Kedon Slovis. And yet, none of them managed to grab the spot on Chris Hummer’s list.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Cade Klubnik Ranked Number One Quarterback in Country

After a dominant performance on his way ton earning MVP honors at the Elite-11 Finals last weekend, Clemson commit Cade Klubnik has been named the nation's top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class by Sports Illustrated. After Missing On Jeremiah Alexander, Clemson Turns Focus to Remaining DE Targets. After missing...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Update

Hey guys I have been busy all day but had 5 minutes so I can give y'all a little update. I will be out of town starting tomorrow through the weekend, so I will try to update y'all if anything changes from what I am about to say, as we know recruiting can change.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: ACC has deep QB talent heading into 2021

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws the ball over safety Tyler Venables (12) during their annual spring game at Memorial Stadium Apr 3, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA. It’s not just the Clemson football program that will possess top-tier talent at the quarterback position in the ACC this coming season.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: KJ Henry

He weighs 271. However, he really needs to step it up. He’s had some Positive Moments, however, he hasn’t (to date) been able to consistently put Pressure on opposing QB’s. KJ redshirted his 1st season because he wasn’t ready strength wise because he had a basketball body according to him...
MLStigernet.com

Dabo Swinney's godson joins Venezia FC

It's good to be young and uber-talented. 19-year-old soccer phenom Tanner Tessmann of FC Dallas has joined Serie A's Venezia on Thursday. "Ever since I came to the academy at 14 years old, FC Dallas was developing me, honing my skills and making me a better young man. I knew an opportunity like this would be possible, and it was always in the back of my mind, only because FC Dallas was there," Tessmann said in a press release. "I'm excited for this new experience. It's going to be a good journey. This is not a goodbye. It's an 'I'll see you soon.'"
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Inconceivable!

What has UGA done, especially in big games, that makes you think they can beat us. Yes, we lost to LSU by 17 ...... but that same LSU team beat UGA by 27. They usually play well the first half of the season and then fall off some. And who...
NFLthecomeback.com

Five Power 5 college football coaches on the hot seat

It’s July which means football media days with coaches selling optimism. However, for some, there is also sense of desperation. Here are five major-conference coaches who need big seasons:. 5. Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech. Record at current school: 38-26, sixth season. The AAC has produced a number of Power 5...
Clemson, SC247Sports

Dabo Swinney breaks down Clemson's quarterback room

Clemson has had some kind of run at the quarterback position under Dabo Swinney, and that run looks ready to continue this season with D.J. Uiagalelei taking over the starting job. With Trevor Lawrence off to the NFL as the first overall pick in last April's NFL Draft, Swinney said Uiagalelei was making the most of his opportunity.

