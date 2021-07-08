Bilingual services provide comfort as Worcester 'Mini City Hall' open again in Main South
WORCESTER — There were high hopes for the Municipal Service Center "Mini City Hall" when it opened, as luck would have it, on March 10, 2020. The city rented out and refurbished the storefront near the corner of Oread Street and had staff ready to go including a census worker, and space for community meetings. Neighborhood advocates and city officials piled into the space, and flags representing the diversity of the neighborhood hung from the ceiling.www.telegram.com
