Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

U.S. regulator drops case against two London forex traders

By Kirstin Ridley
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal regulator has dropped a case against two former top London currency traders that alleged exchange-rate rigging, their lawyers said on Thursday, drawing a line under an eight-year pursuit by U.S. authorities.

The U.S. Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) withdrew its case in federal court against Richard Usher, an ex JPMorgan head of EMEA foreign exchange spot trading, and Rohan Ramchandani, Citigroup’s former European forex trading head, according to their lawyers and a court notice.

The OCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The men, who have faced no action by British authorities, were acquitted by a jury in U.S. District Court in 2018 on charges of scheming to rig the multi-trillion dollar forex market. They had travelled voluntarily to the United States to face the charges.

But the OCC still sought to ban them from life from the industry and fine them $1.5 million. They were facing another trial later this year, their lawyers said.

“This is a complete and total exoneration for Mr Usher,” said Jonathan Pickworth of Paul Hastings, adding that the OCC had pursued a meritless case.

“It brings to an end an 8-year-long nightmare, during which he has had to endure two different sets of stressful and costly proceedings in the USA... Mr Usher can now rightly feel completely vindicated and seek to resume normal life,” he said.

Heather Nyong’o, a WilmerHale lawyer for Ramchandani, said the OCC had persisted with “constantly morphing theories of prosecution” although her client had already been acquitted of essentially the same allegations.

“Finally, on the eve of trial, they have dismissed their notice and my client can hopefully feel some vindication after tirelessly fighting these false allegations ...,” she said. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Forex#Uk#Jpmorgan#Emea#Citigroup#European#Occ#British#District Court#Wilmerhale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK court rules Autonomy's Lynch can be extradited to face US charges

LONDON (Reuters) - A British court said on Thursday that Mike Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, can be extradited to the United States to face charges including securities fraud related to the $11 billion deal. Lynch’s lawyer said if Britain’s Home Secretary...
Worldkdal610.com

Taiwan lifts forex curbs early on ING, ANZ – sources

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s central bank has lifted foreign exchange trading curbs early on ING and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) after they were punished for their involvement in currency speculation, two sources told Reuters. The central bank in February banned Deutsche Bank from trading Taiwan dollar...
EconomyBBC

UK tech giant founder to fight extradition ruling

The founder of UK software firm Autonomy is disappointed by a British court ruling that he can be extradited to the US to face charges of conspiracy and fraud, his lawyer has said. Mike Lynch sold Autonomy to US computer giant Hewlett Packard (HP) for $8.4bn in 2011. He denies...
Economybloomberglaw.com

Tech Tycoon Lynch Loses U.K. Extradition Fight Over HP Deal (1)

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch should be extradited to the U.S. to face fraud charges stemming from the $11 billion sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard, a London judge ruled. The. U.S. Department of Justice. has pursued Lynch over allegations that he dressed Autonomy up for a sale...
Worldcoingeek.com

Binance-owned WazirX exchange in India faces probe over forex law violation

The watchdog responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting financial crime is probing one of India’s largest digital currency exchanges over alleged violations of the country’s foreign exchange law. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is going after WazirX after it allegedly allowed users to transact digital currencies without proper documentation, even as a dozen other global regulators go after its owner Binance for continued legal violations.
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-U.S. dollar advances to three-month high in safety move

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar climbed to a three-month peak on Tuesday in a. flight-to-safety bid, as investors remained anxious about a fast-spreading coronavirus variant that could. throttle global growth. Commodity currencies tied to risk appetite such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars struggled,. with...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. banking regulator moves to scrap Trump-era fair lending rules

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A leading U.S. bank regulator announced Tuesday it will propose rescinding a 2020 update to a fair lending rule, and instead will work with other regulators on establishing a joint rule. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it was moving to scrap...
Economy104.1 WIKY

U.S. SEC chair says agency to write new rules for swaps regulation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is likely to embark on a renewed effort to write “long overdue” rules for the registration and regulation of security-based swap execution facilities, according to Chair Gary Gensler. In a prepared speech delivered Wednesday, Gensler said he wants the SEC to...
WorldCoinTelegraph

Indian regulator probes crypto exchange for alleged forex law violations

Mumbai-based crypto exchange WazirX has been the target of much of India’s regulatory heat as the company continues to attract local investors. In the latest run-in with the government, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) issued a show-cause notice to WazirX for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act in relation to transactions worth 2,790.74 crore rupees (~$372 million).
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar hits three-month high to euro on bets for faster Fed tightening

By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a three-month high versus the euro and a one-week high versus the yen on Wednesday, after heated U.S. inflation spurred bets of faster monetary policy tightening than Federal Reserve officials have so far signalled. The dollar strengthened to $1.17720 per euro, the highest since April 5, for a second day running on Wednesday, and was last little changed from Tuesday at $1.17755.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

British minister asks for monitoring of Vectura's proposed takeover by Philip Morris -The Times

(Reuters) - British Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has asked officials to monitor drugmaker Vectura Group PLC's proposed takeover by U.S. tobacco group Philip Morris International Inc, the Times newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3efO4ag. Kwarteng is understood to be working with officials to better understand the plans Philip Morris has for Vectura, according to the report, which did not elaborate on the officials.
StocksNBC Philadelphia

European Stocks Climb to a Record High as Traders Anticipate U.S. Bank Earnings

LONDON — European stocks climbed to a record high on Monday as traders looked ahead to second-quarter earnings from major U.S. banks this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed up 0.7% to hit an all-time high. Financial services and utilities shares posted the biggest gains, up 1.5% and 1.4% respectively. Travel was the only sector in the red, falling 1.3%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Pressure on risk currencies subside, U.S. inflation in focus

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Risk currencies hovered above their recent lows against the dollar and the yen on Monday, as fears about slowdown in the global economic recovery appeared to have subsided for now. The outlook for U.S. inflation and the speed of the Federal Reserve’s future policy tightening...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on dovish Powell comments; virus worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, although concerns over new coronavirus cases staying near record high weighed on the market. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 4.32 points, or 0.13%, to 3,269.13 by 0125 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.38%, while peer SK Hynix traded flat. ** Powell said in his congressional testimony that high inflation was for goods and services tied to the reopening and the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the Fed wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. ** Financial markets showed muted reaction to the Bank of Korea's decision to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, as the country battles a spike in infections that threatens to derail policymakers' plans to dial back stimulus this year. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop from the record high marked the previous day. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 17.0 billion won ($14.82 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,148.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 110.36. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.377%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.991%. ($1 = 1,147.1900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Community Policy