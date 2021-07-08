Andrei Vasilevskiy Was at His Best When it Mattered the Most
Awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy on Wednesday night after shutting out Montreal, Andrei Vasilevskiy once again proved why he's one of the greatest goalies in the world.
