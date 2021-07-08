Just a quick question

Thanks. I like to think of myself as a modest point hoe. Unlike some round here lol. Yes. That was extra special because I watched it at my house with a mouthy coot friend (I know, I know). The silence was deafening. After every score, I would just look over at him. He refused to make eye contact and I remained in check but the smile on my face was ear to ear. I told my wife I didn’t even want a Christmas present that year because it could never measure up to what I had just received. 567 was also a great number to reflect on. Hopefully we hang a greater beat down on them this year for future point hoaring goals. We do owe them for two years worth. Go Tigers!