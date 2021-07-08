Cancel
Raytheon Technologies Secures $171.6M Contract, Begins Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Production

Cover picture for the article

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) business Raytheon Intelligence & Space has been awarded a $171.6M contract for Low-Rate Initial Production Lot I, or LRIP I, of the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band. NGJ-MB is the Navy's advanced electronic attack system that offensively denies, disrupts, and degrades enemy technology, including...

