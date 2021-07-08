States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Bert Miller is the CEO of MRI Network, a Top 3 executive recruitment firm with 325 offices in the U.S. and internationally. The Biden administration has inherited an economy that, thanks to the pandemic’s unprecedented gut punch, featured the highest rate of unemployment since 1948, the year the Department of Labor started keeping track. The labor market has recovered some, but of the more than 22 million jobs that disappeared in the spring of 2020, the New York Times reports that 10 million remain lost. Barron's reports that 20.4 million workers received unemployment benefits for the week ending January 23, 2021. At the same time last year — before the pandemic hit the United States — there were 2.2 million workers receiving benefits.