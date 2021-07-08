Cancel
Economy

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

By Jonathan Ponciano
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.

Related
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
EconomyCNBC

Op-ed: There's another reason for the labor shortage

More than 9.5 million Americans were unemployed and looking for work in June, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data. At the same time, job openings in the country hit 9.2 million, a new record high. Pandemic health concerns, child care and much-debated government unemployment benefits are issues,...
Public Healthdonaldsonvillechief.com

Hike in weekly jobless benefits begins after COVID payments end

A new state law could give more money to people who file for unemployment benefits. Act No. 276 raises the maximum weekly benefit amount by $28 beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the first increase in more than a decade. It also ends Louisiana’s participation in the American Rescue Plan Act of...
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

ID.me requirement for all unemployment claims goes into effect Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Friday, July 23, all unemployment claims handled through the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) will require identity verification through ID.me. DETR has already put the requirement in place for all regular UI claims and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims. Those changes happened in...
EconomyCNBC

Millions may soon face lower unemployment benefits or lose them altogether

The long-term jobless who applied for benefits a year or more ago might requalify for state unemployment insurance once federal benefits run out Sept. 6. These workers have reached the end of their "benefit year." The state will assess a worker's recent earnings to determine if someone is eligible for another round of assistance.
POTUSForbes

How To Fix Our Broken Workforce: A Three-Point Plan For Dealing With Record Unemployment

Bert Miller is the CEO of MRI Network, a Top 3 executive recruitment firm with 325 offices in the U.S. and internationally. The Biden administration has inherited an economy that, thanks to the pandemic’s unprecedented gut punch, featured the highest rate of unemployment since 1948, the year the Department of Labor started keeping track. The labor market has recovered some, but of the more than 22 million jobs that disappeared in the spring of 2020, the New York Times reports that 10 million remain lost. Barron's reports that 20.4 million workers received unemployment benefits for the week ending January 23, 2021. At the same time last year — before the pandemic hit the United States — there were 2.2 million workers receiving benefits.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. states ending federal unemployment benefit saw no clear job gains

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. states putting an early end to federal unemployment benefits saw a larger jump in local labor supply in June than those planning to maintain the $300 weekly supplement until early September, new data show, though there was no clear sign ithad led to significantly more hiring.
EconomyMotley Fool

Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs at Record Rates. Should You?

Despite a shaky economy, workers are refusing to stick out jobs that don't work for them. Should you follow suit?. Though the U.S. economy is in much better shape than it was a year ago, new weekly jobless claims are still much higher than they were before the pandemic, and millions of jobs have yet to come back. In spite of that, Americans are quitting their jobs in droves.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Center Square

Federal watchdog: Unemployment programs wasted billions

(The Center Square) – A federal watchdog says billions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted through unemployment programs in the past year, and that number is likely to rise. The Government Accountability Office released a report examining unemployment benefits during the COVID pandemic that found states and territories had overpaid...

