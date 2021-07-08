Cancel
Marmora, NJ

Mayor’s Message: Storm Warning

By MediaWize
ocnjdaily.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want to make sure everybody is fully prepared for Tropical Storm Elsa tonight. We continue to track the system and hope that we are spared the worst. We have a few things working in our favor. Because the system is moving over land, storm surge and tidal flooding are not part of the forecast. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected to coincide with low tide in the overnight hours. And the system is moving fast. We should be in the clear in plenty of time for the weekend.

