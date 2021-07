A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.39.