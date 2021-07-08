Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead 1960s-set limited series The Scent of Burnt Flowers

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Emmy-winning former Watchmen star has signed on to the Macro Television Studios project, which doesn't yet have an outlet attached. The Scent of Burnt Flowers, from Cherish the Day director Blitz Bazawule, "is set in the 1960s, when the civil rights movement in the United States and the independence movement were at their zenith," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It centers on a young Black couple who are on the run and a charismatic Ghanaian musician (Abdul-Mateen) whom they lean on to preserve their freedom. The story will also weave in magical realist elements, juxtaposing mermaids, military coups and love triangles in a geopolitical thriller."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Flowers#Cherish#Ghanaian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reportedly Playing Young Morpheus In The Matrix 4

Long before The Matrix 4 was officially confirmed to be in development, there was talk making the rounds that a reboot was on the cards, one that would focus on a young Morpheus and track his rise from tech-savvy conspiracy theorist to the wizened old sage and exposition machine, eventually manifesting himself into the sonorous form of Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Happy Birthday: 10 Photos Of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Being FINE

It is actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s 35th birthday and we would be doing fans a major disservice if we didn’t celebrate him with a gallery of his best photos. Abdul-Mateen was granted his first major role in Netflix’s The Get Down as Clarence “Cadillac” Caldwell, which was sadly cancelled after the first season. Yahya received a great deal of praise for his performance in the series as the prince of the disco world.
TV & Videosloganwoodbine.com

SNUB: “Small Axe” (limited series)

Steve McQueen’s anthology series of five movies — an epic, intimate look at London’s West Indian community from the mid-1960s through the 1980s — were always intended to be shown on television because McQueen wanted them to be accessible to a wide audience. But that didn’t stop the Los Angeles Film Critics Association from giving its best picture prize to “Small Axe” last year.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Robert Downey Jr. to co-star in HBO's adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizer

The drama series adaptation of Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning espionage thriller The Sympathizer, from director and co-showrunner Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, will mark Downey's first leading TV role as well as his first post-Marvel role. According to Deadline, Downey "is set to play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists — all of whom represent a different arm of the American establishment including an up-and-coming Orange County congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood film director, among others." A worldwide search is underway for the lead role, described as a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War, and the rest of the predominantly Vietnamese ensemble in the “blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship." “Adapting Mr. Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team,” said Downey, who will serve as an executive producer. “With director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents. … It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.”
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Making of ‘The Godfather’ Limited Series Begins Shooting in LA

Paramount+ announced the start of production on The Offer with a short video that gives nothing away. The limited event series explores the making of 1972’s The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall. Based on Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel,...
TV SeriesVulture

It’s Time for Emmys to Expand Limited Series

Just over a decade ago, in 2010, there were so few Emmy Award contenders in what was then called the Outstanding Miniseries category that only two shows were nominated: HBO’s The Pacific, which won, and PBS’s Return to Cranford, which didn’t. In response, the miniseries and television movie categories were combined the following year to widen the field of competition.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

HBO paid James Gandolfini $3 million not to star in The Office, according to Talking Sopranos

Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa had on Ricky Gervais on their weekly Talking Sopranos podcast this week, where it was revealed that Gandolfini was considered for The Office starring role of Michael Scott. “You know, they talked about having Gandolfini at one point replace (Steve Carell), did you know that?” Imperioli asked Gervais. Schirripa added: “I think before James Spader and after Carell, they offered Jim, I want to say $4 million to play him for the season and HBO paid him $3 million not to do it. That’s a fact.” “That’s a good decision,” Gervais replied, adding: “So they paid him that to keep the legacy of The Sopranos pure?” “I guess that and also he had a deal with them,” responded Schirripa.
TV SeriesCollider

7 Amazing Limited Series Performances by Unforgettable Women

The recent burst of content (thank you, streaming services!) has paved the way for some brilliant performances in television. Specifically, the resurrection of the limited series (the more prestigious alternative to “mini-series”) in recent years has been home to some of the most rewarding storylines, dynamic characters, and rich performances. While there are plenty of outstanding male performances to highlight, such as Paul Bettany’s Vision in WandaVision, Hugh Grant’s suspected killer in The Undoing, Edgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar in Watchmen, and Sam Rockwell’s Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon, it’s the women who have shined the brightest. This year, we have been gifted with series such as Mare of Easttown, Lisey’s Story, and WandaVision, all of which showcase impressive performances by women.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki is the first MCU series to stick the landing thanks to an unconventional season finale

"Marvel's first two Disney+ shows had one thing in common: their endings weren't nearly as strong as their beginnings," says Brendan Morrow. "After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn't fully impress with their last episodes, there was some concern Marvel was running into a consistent endings problem with its streaming shows. WandaVision's finale was far less inventive than its earlier episodes, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's ending was undermined by a weak villain. But on Wednesday, the studio bucked this trend with Loki's finale, 'For All Time. Always.' The conclusion was mind-blowing in the way it revealed game-changing implications for the franchise, but it was all the more refreshing because it didn't culminate with the kind of massive, CGI-filled action spectacle we expect from Marvel." Morrow adds: "With WandaVision, the finale was a bit underwhelming in that it discarded the weirdness of the rest of the show in favor of a standard superhero fight. But after Loki got some spectacle out of the way in the season's penultimate episode, the ending turns into something more unique...All in all, for a series that made great use of long conversations about intriguing sci-fi concepts, it was appropriate for Loki's first season to end that way, too. No huge final action sequence arrives to distract from these themes, and instead, the episode's last moments are eerie in their restraint."
Video GamesPosted by
Primetimer

Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix deal could mean a Bridgerton video game and fan convention

Rhimes and her team began negotiating a new deal with Netflix earlier this year following Bridgerton's success. Unlike the deals for top showrunners like Greg Berlanti (at Warner Bros. TV) and Ryan Murphy (also at Netflix), "Rhimes, as she did four years ago, bet on herself with bonuses built in that further compensate her for the number of shows she gets on the air, how long they each run and more," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Rhimes’ new deal includes film, games, VR, branding and merchandising, live events and experiences," says Goldberg. "Although Rhimes started her career in features, sources close to the Scandal creator note it’s the merchandising and live events and experiences that are of particular interest to Netflix as the streamer plots other revenue opportunities to help offset its slowed subscriber growth. Netflix reported 208 million subscribers in the first quarter, missing its own expectations of 210 million. The plan, sources say, is for Netflix to build on its hit franchises — like the immersive Stranger Things: The Experience in L.A and New York — with additional live events including the upcoming London-set Bridgerton ball scheduled to launch in November. Such events are done in participation with Netflix and the series creators, who help deliver the authenticity that can justify the pricey ticket fees. A Bridgerton video game and, after Netflix’s virtual Witcher Con on July 9, a Bridgerton fan convention could be on the table, too. Such events will also help keep fans engaged in the long stretches between seasons of the streamer’s hit shows. (Stranger Things, for example, last aired in July 2019 with the drive-through event providing diehard fans and franchise newcomers a fun opportunity during the height of the pandemic stateside.)"
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa & The Rock Tried to Make a Movie Together Once, and It Might Still Happen

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Amazon orders Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys to series

The six-episode adaptation of Gaiman's 2005 fantasy novel of the same name features American Gods character Charlie Nancy, but it isn't a sequel or spinoff of the canceled Starz series. Anansi Boys follows Mr. Nancy as "a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother," per The Hollywood Reporter. "Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous." Orlando Jones, who played Mr. Nancy on American Gods and was later controversially fired from the Starz series, will not be involved in Anansi Boys.

Comments / 0

Community Policy