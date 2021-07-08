Cancel
FBI: International finds its leads: Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed and Vinessa Vidotto

Primetimer
Primetimer
Former The Man in the High Castle star Kleintank will play the Head of the International FBI Fly Team unit. Poldark's Reed has been cast as his second in command, while Lucifer vet Vidotto plays a green but eager and ambitions member of the team.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

