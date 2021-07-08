Cancel
The Golden Girls and Animaniacs actor Chick Vennera dies at 74

 14 days ago
The prolific actor appeared on numerous shows, even playing two roles on The Golden Girls: a boxer and a reporter. He also voiced many roles on animated series, including Capitol Critters, Batman: The Animated Series, The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest, Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain.

