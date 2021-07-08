Cancel
Indiana man, 26, who hit and killed two Norte Dame students in drunk driving accident is sentenced to just 60 days after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors

By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CLtp_0arIdcSF00
Justin Cavallo, 26, (pictured) struck and killed two Notre Dame University students in a drunk driving accident last year but was sentenced to only 60 days in jail on Thursday

The man who struck and killed two Notre Dame University students in a drunk driving accident last year will spend only a month in jail after prosecutors declined to charge him with the deaths.

Justin Cavallo, 26, was sentenced to 30 in jail and 30 days suspended - and 335 days of probation, a 60-day driver's license suspension and a $500 fine - on Thursday after pleading guilty two two misdemeanor charges for drunk driving.

Cavallo hit and killed Olivia Rojas and Valeria Espinel and seriously injured Eduardo Jose Elias Calderon before crashing into a nearby house in South Bend, Indiana, last October.

Espinel and Rojas were freshman students at at Notre Dame University and Calderon is a sophomore.

The victims' loved ones expressed outrage at the lenient sentence and have demanded that Cavallo face more serious charges in the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AD0Nw_0arIdcSF00
Cavallo hit and killed Olivia Rojas (left) and Valeria Espinel (right) before crashing into a nearby house in South Bend, Indiana, last October
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2kXN_0arIdcSF00
The victims' loved ones expressed outrage at the lenient sentence and have demanded that Cavallo face more serious charges in the crash that killed Rojas (left) and Espinel (right)

A fatal crash team report listed 'pedestrian actions' and 'alcoholic beverages' as contributing factors to the crash and listed 'pedestrian’s action' as the primary cause of the collision, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Court documents say Cavallo told investigators he was driving 30 mph at the time of the crash and admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages and blood test revealed his his blood alcohol content was 0.13.

An accident report said after the initial crash, a second vehicle hit Espinel while she was lying in the street.

The driver of the second vehicle, who has not been charged, told investigators she didn’t see Espinel lying in the street until moments before she hit the student, the Tribune reported.

Cavallo, who awaited officers at the scene, was never arrested and appeared in court by way of a misdemeanor summons.

Tim Spencer, commander of the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT), told the Tribune that Cavallo was not charged with anything pertaining to the crash itself because there was no proof that he actually caused the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVLcZ_0arIdcSF00
The South Bend intersection where Notre Dame students Rojas and Espinel  were killed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAuny_0arIdcSF00
Rojas' childhood friend created an online petition 'called Justice for Olivia Rojas and Valeria Espinel: Arrest Justin Cavallo' that has garnered over 20,000 signatures

'We need to prove that the driver actually caused the crash,' Spencer said. 'Ultimately those charges were not filed. Cavallo was just charged with simply operating while intoxicated, nothing pertaining to the crash itself.'

Rojas' childhood friend Natalie Hodnett created an online petition called 'Justice for Olivia Rojas and Valeria Espinel: Arrest Justin Cavallo' that has garnered over 20,000 signatures.

The petition is advocating that Cavallo be charged in the connection to the accident.

'Cavallo was only charged with two misdemeanors: operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration above 0.08 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated,' the petition said.

'He was not charged with anything pertaining to the crash itself because according to Tim Spencer, commander of the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team, there is no proof that Cavallo actually caused the crash.'

'The facts are that Justin Cavallo made the decision to drive under the influence and two nineteen year old girls were run over and killed,' the petition added. 'We demand that he gets charged appropriately.'

Hodnett told the Tribune she created the petition in the hopes of deterring potential drunken drivers while advocating for more serious consequences for Cavallo.

'If they have heard of this story and see that somebody could kill two people and only get away with two misdemeanors, not even pertaining to death, they might not think that it's such a big deal, and I really want to prevent this from happening again,' Hodnett said.

