Fourteen more bodies are recovered in Surfside, bringing the death toll to seventy eight victims. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says of them, forty seven have been identified. She says there are two hundred people accounted for, with sixty two still unaccounted for. The Broward Medical Examiner's Office is now working with Miami-Dade's to help identify victims. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddie Ramirez says the goal is to identify as many people as possible, bringing closure to their loved ones. He says in the beginning the used rapid DNA, then switched to tissue DNA and now they are sending everything directly to the lab. He says every victim is honored on site as they are recovered.