AG Kaul Announces Proposed Resolution with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family for Their Role in the Opioid Crisis

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a proposed resolution of the state’s bankruptcy claims against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, that will make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis, and require a payment of more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in communities across the country. It will also require Purdue Pharma to be wound down or sold by 2024 and ensure that the Sacklers are banned from the opioid business and required to turn over control of family foundations to an independent trustee to be used to address the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Kaul issued the following statement: