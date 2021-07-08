Molinaro: Olympics are more trouble than they’re worth. But there are billions of reasons they’ll go on, even with fans banned.

The simple fact that Eddy Alvarez is going back to the Olympics, that he gets to represent the United States on an international level again, is one he doesn’t take lightly. The Miami native, first-generation Cuban-American, member of the Miami Marlins organization and father of one has a chance to join a select group of athletes to earn a medal at both the Summer and Winter Olympics. He already has a silver medal from the 2014 Winter Olympics as a short-track speed skater in Sochi, Russia. He could win another with the United States during the next two weeks, this time on the baseball diamond in Tokyo.