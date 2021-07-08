Molinaro: Olympics are more trouble than they’re worth. But there are billions of reasons they’ll go on, even with fans banned.
Barring fans from the Tokyo Olympics can’t help but create an eerie backdrop to an event that will be held during a growing national health emergency. On the face of it, going forward under these conditions is a ridiculous decision, one obviously driven by billions of dollars. If not for the dedication and desire of the athletes, I’d say these Games aren’t worth it.www.pilotonline.com
Comments / 0