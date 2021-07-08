Cancel
Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Dua Lipa And Bryan Cranston Among The Cast For Matthew Vaughn's Argylle

By James White
Empire
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Vaughn might have spent the last few years bringing us the Kingsman movies as a director, but he's apparently not done with the spy world, even if his next big thing is very different to the adventures of Eggsy and co. Vaughn has franchise plans for action with Argylle, and he's rounding up an incredible cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson and pop icon Dua Lipa, who will both appear in the initial movie and contribute music.

www.empireonline.com

