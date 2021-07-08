Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Don Cheadle Interview: ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ ‘No Sudden Move,’ and War Machine

By Kurt Anthony Krug
showbizjunkies.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a fan of 1996’s Space Jam – the live-action/cartoon mash-up starring NBA legend Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny – Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda) jumped at the chance to star in the sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy. “I liked the original. It was very entertaining. I’m a...

www.showbizjunkies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Solomon
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
James
Person
Terrence Howard
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Machine#Humanitarian Aid#Nba#A I#Bugs Daffy Duck#Rhythm S Goon Squad#Warner Bros#Golden Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAPosted by
CinemaBlend

Don Cheadle Has A Great Reason Why He Never Played Basketball With LeBron James On The Space Jam 2 Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Space Jam: A New Legacy is nearly here and will see LeBron James lead the Looney Tunes in a high-stakes game of basketball. But they won’t be going up against a gang of extraterrestrials this time. A New Legacy introduces audiences to Al-G Rhythm, Don Cheadle’s scheming algorithm (get it?), who challenges King James with his own Goon Squad. James and Cheadle’s characters may have gotten to play against one another in the movie, but such a matchup didn’t actually happen off camera. However, Cheadle has a great reason for never playing the NBA star in a real game while on the set.
Lebron JamesPopculture

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Fans Can Get Their Own Tune Squad Jersey

Space Jam: A New Legacy, will hit theatres and HBO Max in less than a month, and fans can now look like the stars of the film. It was announced on Monday that McDonald's and Diamond Supply Co. have teamed up to create McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection — a custom line of jerseys, shorts, hoodies and more. It's to celebrate 25 years of Space Jam teaming up with McDonald's' which started with the Happy Meal in 1996.
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: 10 best movies to stream this week

This week, a new movie premieres on HBO Max, and it might be a blockbuster that's gone somewhat under the radar. No Sudden Move, directed by Steven Soderbergh, stars a cast of big hitters in Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm and Matt Damon. The period drama is set in the '50s, following criminals hired to pull off a seemingly simple job that spirals out of control. Catch the well-received flick on Thursday.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesNewsweek

'No Sudden Move' Star Ray Liotta on Why He's so Good at Being Bad

Ray Liotta plays a tough-talking hardened criminal in his new movie—stop us if you've heard this one before. He's been talking to Newsweek about his bad guy image, which he says couldn't be more different from his real character. Liotta is part of the impressive ensemble cast list in Steven...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Did Bugs Bunny die in Space Jam 2?

The new Space Jam is out, and we’re all asking ourselves a pretty shocking question, Did Bugs Bunny die in Space Jam 2?. After over two decades of waiting, the world was finally given a Space Jam sequel. Let’s refrain from saying we were ‘gifted’ a sequel because most of...
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Porky Pig’s Rap in Space Jam 2 is Causing Issues

People are ready to complain about the strangest things these days, not to mention some of the most ridiculous. It’s true that the next Space Jam hasn’t really faced an overwhelming welcome from everyone since one idea was ‘why bother?’, especially since the original movie with Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes felt good enough. But when studios feel there’s a chance to make money with an idea they’re going to push for it and, well, now we have Space Jam: A New Legacy coming out with LeBron James and the Looney Tunes in a new look that some people don’t happen to like. One of the clips that have dropped recently is this idea of Porky Pig making his way forward to initiate a rap battle against Don Cheadle’s character. Now just looking at it, yeah, the scene does kind of look a little bit awkward and perhaps a little cringe-worthy, but the rap itself is actually handled pretty well since Daffy introduces him as the Notorious P.I.G., an obvious reference to the Notorious B.I.G., people apparently haven’t been responding in an overly positive manner.
MoviesCollider

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’s Cedric Joe on What It’s Really Like Filming with the Looney Tunes

With director Malcolm D. Lee’s Space Jam: A New Legacy opening in theaters this Friday and also streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Cedric Joe about being part of the Space Jam sequel. During the interview, he talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam 2, what it’s really like working with the Looney Tunes, all the Warner Bros. characters that appeared in the background of the basketball scenes, his upcoming Just Beyond series, and more.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy Ending, Explained

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is a live-action/animated film that serves as a standalone sequel to the 1996 hit film ‘Space Jam.’ It is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and stars LeBron James in the lead role as a fictionalized version of himself. Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, and Sonequa Martin-Green join the NBA superstar in live-action roles while Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, and Zendaya feature in voice roles.
MoviesTheWrap

Bad ‘Space Jam 2’ Reviews Draw Bitter Rebukes: ‘Space Jam Wasn’t Made for Your Old Ass’

The critical consensus on “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is that it’s an “abomination,” to which the audience consensus seems to be, “Well, what did you expect?”. The sequel to the ’90s cult classic, “Space Jam,” was unleashed Friday at theaters and on HBO Max to some not-so-glowing reviews, with critics panning it as “garish and soulless” and simply “pointless.” But many Twitter users think that anyone holding high expectations for the LeBron James-starring animated film needs to come back down to earth.
MoviesHollywood Life

‘Space Jam 2’ Has An Epic ‘Michael Jordan’ Cameo — But There’s A Twist

‘Space Jam 2’ did make a ‘Michael Jordan’ cameo happen, but it’s not what you think. Here’s a breakdown of that appearance in the sequel. Spoilers ahead!. There is an appearance from a Michael Jordan in Space Jam: A New Legacy. That part is true, but there’s a Space Jam 2 spin on it. At halftime, the Tune Squad is down in the dumps because they’re losing against the Goon Squad. Sylvester thinks he’s coming in for the save by saying he found Michael Jordan in the audience.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

How Robert Downey Jr. Will Return To The MCU Reportedly Revealed

Robert Downey Jr. came right out and said he’s done everything that he can with the character of Iron Man, and the fact his management team have unfollowed his former Marvel Cinematic Universe cohorts on social media would indicate that the actor, producer, activist and investor is keen to put his superhero days behind him. However, a new rumor is once again linking him with a cameo appearance in Ironheart.
Moviespittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review — Space Jam: A New Legacy

How can you evaluate “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a film aimed not so much at quality as a carefully pinpointed intersection of nostalgia and all-ages zaniness?. You could compare it to the 1996 original, I suppose, but that’d be a low bar to clear. While it is fondly remembered by children who were precisely at the target age — I’ll say those born between 1984 and 1988 — “Space Jam” was much more a brilliant marketing maneuver than a film. It had an absurd story, not by the expected “Looney Tunes” standard of comedy but rather by how-did-this-get-out-of-the-writer’s-room inanity. It also hung extensively on a romantic subplot for Bugs Bunny, a character whose previous matters of the heart mainly concerned crudely constructed rabbits made of dynamite.

Comments / 0

Community Policy