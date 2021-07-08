Cancel
Conor McGregor press conference UK time as Irishman goes head-to-head with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will renew their rivalry tonight when they come face-to-face at the official fight week press conference.

The lightweights have not been in the same room since their January rematch which Poirier won by second-round stoppage.

But they quickly agreed to a trilogy fight and are now just days away from settling the score in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas.

And having been humble and respectful in the build-up to the second instalment, McGregor has promised fireworks this time around, and has already vowed to "kill" Poirier on Saturday night.

You can expect more of the same from the Irishman tonight when he takes to the stage alongside Poirier and UFC president Dana White - and in front of thousands of fans in Sin City.

But you'll have to stay up late with proceedings not getting underway until 1am UK time - and that's assuming McGregor turns up on time.

If you can't do without your beauty sleep, Mirror Fighting will have all the latest news in the morning.

McGregor and Poirier went as far as to exchange gifts before their last fight with the Dubliner swapping a bottle of his Proper 12 whiskey for a bottle of his rival's hot sauce.

But a promised donation from McGregor to Poirier's charity failed to materialise - and the row has left a bitter taste in the former champion's mouth.

"Every shot I have thrown in this camp is a kill shot, so that’s it,” he told The MacLife “I’m going to kill this man.

"Just a slaughter and a play with a scared little boy.

"He’s fighting scared like he always does, like they always do against me, so now I’m going to play with the little boy, play with me food, and then just devour it."

McGregor's attitude is not the only aspect of his game to have changed over the last six months after he dropped his boxing coach from his team.

Phil Sutcliffe, a renowned amateur training, had been part of McGregor's camp for both his defeat by Poirier and his earlier win over Donald Cerrone.

But McGregor has returned to a mixed martial arts-centric training camp in a bid to right his wrongs.

"[We] just focused on mixed martial arts, first of all," he added. "It was an 85 per cent camp for boxing [before UFC 257], for Manny Pacquiao, that’s how the fight came about. It was going to be a charity event, not even under the UFC banner.

"It was just because he was a southpaw and I felt a bit of pity for him and whatnot, so I’d help him out and that’s it.

"It went the way it went and I got a setback in there, but setbacks are a beautiful thing. Defeat is the secret ingredient to success, I say, and it’s put me right where I need to be.

"Just a slaughter and a play with a scared little boy.

"He’s fighting scared like he always does, like they always do against me, so now I’m going to play with the little boy, play with me food, and then just devour it."

