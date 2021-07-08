Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'The Simpsons' Showrunner Al Jean Breaks Down Those MCU Character Recastings in the 'Loki' Crossover Short

By Liz Shannon Miller
Collider
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Simpsons has always been a show which loves its sight gags and in-jokes, so it getting to fully dive into the world of the MCU was a clear opportunity for the producers to have some fun incorporating world-famous superheroes into the mix. In the screenshot below (as well as others included in the rest of this article), you can see how the residents of Springfield were given an opportunity to reveal their superpowered sides. It's something which Simpsons showrunner Al Jean told Collider was "the most fun part" of making The Good, the Bart, and the Loki, the newest Simpsons short to cross over with an established Disney+ property.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Al Jean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Simpson Family#Mcu#The Springfield Avengers#Quicksilver#Selma#Groot Santa#Loki Screeners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Comics
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pixar
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

What Marvel Phase Four Is Really About According to MCU Boss Kevin Feige

When Marvel Studios brought Iron Man into cinemas back in 2008, no one had any idea that we were witnessing the birth of something the like of which has never been seen on such a scale as what the MCU has become in the last thirteen years. With multiple platforms, and now multiple universes to deal with, the fourth phase of Marvel's Cinematic Universe is setting up as a completely different beast to The Infinity War Saga that dominated the first three phases. While each of Marvel's phases have come with their own stories to tell, all leading to a climax 20 movies in the making, it is now apparent that Kevin Feige is doing exactly the same all over again, and the Marvel Studio's president, while not exactly of the belief that the MCU is really split into segments, has discussed what, if anything, Phase Four is really about.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Dot

Recap: The ‘Loki’ finale is an hourlong teaser for the future of the MCU

This recap includes spoilers for Loki episode 6, “For All Time. Always.”. As is often the case with MCU projects, Loki‘s first season concludes not with a definitive ending, but with a veiled advertisement for the next phase of the MCU. And while there were some interesting moments (most notably a passionate duel between Loki and Sylvie), half the runtime was dedicated to straight exposition: A laborious explanation for why the MCU will soon expand into a multiverse rather than a single narrative timeline. This culminates in a final act that goes completely against Loki’s core themes as a character—but I’ll get to that in a minute.
TV & VideosNME

‘The Simpsons’ boss says Marvel blocked Stan Lee cameo in ‘Loki’ crossover

The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean has said that Marvel stopped a Stan Lee cameo from happening in The Good, The Bart, And The Loki. The crossover animation saw Tom Hiddleston visit The Simpsons as his mischievous Marvel character. Many other famed heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe were also referenced in the short cartoon, which coincides with Loki streaming on Disney+.
TV & VideosCollider

'WandaVision' Racks Up 23 Emmy Nominations, and Other 2021 Surprises and Snubs

Tuesday morning the Television Academy announced its nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards, and either voters really loved WandaVision or they were afraid of what Agatha Harkness would do to them. The Disney+ MCU drama picked up 23 nominations as a limited series, with stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen both receiving recognition for their work. (The only shows to receive more nominations were The Mandalorian and The Crown, with 24 apiece.)
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel fans concerned as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and other MCU characters are recast in new show

Marvel fans have been surprised to learn that a selection of MCU characters have been recast for a new Disney Plus series.Upon the release of the trailer of What If...?, a new animated show, confusion abounded as viewers realised some voices they expected to hear do not actually feature in the series.These include Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Benicio del Toro as Guardians of the Galaxy character The Collector.The trailer comes after Jeff Goldblum, who’ll voice The Grandmaster (the character he played in Thor: Ragnarok), seemed...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Is Tom Hiddleston's Loki really going to be in Doctor Strange 2?

Loki's season one finale appeared to have a huge effect on the MCU going forward, officially bringing the multiverse into play after Marvel had teased fans with it for a while (hi, Mysterio). Soon after the finale landed on Disney+, MCU fans joked that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would be...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Simpsons Showrunner Teases What Disney+ Shorts We Could See in the Future

The Walt Disney Company officially acquired 20th Century Fox back in 2019, resulting in a number of storytelling opportunities for various brands, which includes The Simpsons being able to deliver all-new and exclusive shorts to Disney+ honoring their respective franchises. Earlier this year, fans saw a Star Wars-themed short, while the Marvel-themed short The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is the latest installment in the series. Showrunner Al Jean recently teased some of the other properties that he could see The Simpsons exploring in future shorts, as well as a concept that quickly became outdated. The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is streaming now on Disney+.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Kevin Feige Breaks Down the MCU's Phase 4 So Far: WandaVision, Falcon, Loki, and Black Widow

In 2018, in the lead-up to the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Rotten Tomatoes sat down for an extended interview with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, in which he gave us a complete oral history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first three phases. This week, as Marvel gets ready to release its first film into theaters in more than two years – the last being the Phase Three-capping Spider-Man: Far From Home – Feige again sat down with us for an exclusive extended chat, this time to reflect on the end of the Infinity Saga, the studio’s move into streaming limited series, and to preview some of the most anticipated titles coming up in a jam-packed Phase Four, from Chloé Zhao’s Eternals to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Tom Hiddleston Breaks Down Loki's Evolution Through Season 1

The Season 1 finale of Loki dropped on Disney+ on Wednesday - a post-credits scene confirmed that the series is officially getting a second season - and over the course of the season's six episodes, fans saw the God of Mischief not only deal with the Time Variance Authority, the Sacred Timeline, and even meet multiple Lokis, but they also saw the character go on a journey of self, one that saw the character change and grow considerably by the season's final moments. During a recent question and answer session on Tumblr, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston weighed in on Loki's evolution, saying that this evolution is Loki's only opportunity.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Deadpool joins the MCU for a crossover video with Thor's Korg

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) has made his MCU debut – with the help of Korg from the Thor movies. In a parody of YouTube reaction videos, the pair sit down to watch the trailer for Free Guy, Reynolds' next movie – and some typical Deadpool commentary ensues. Korg, voiced by Taika Waititi, first appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, and he'll return for the Disney Plus show What If…? and Thor: Love and Thunder.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Simpsons Showrunner Confirms Movie Sequel Was Being Discussed Prior to Pandemic

Almost two decades after audiences first met them in The Tracey Ullman Show, the Simpson family made the jump to the big screen in 2007 with The Simpsons Movie, which proved to be an unexpected success, especially given that they had been starring in their own acclaimed sitcom for more than 15 seasons. Almost another 15 seasons later, the minds behind the series had been working on developing a follow-up film, only for the coronavirus pandemic to see the closure of theaters around the world, in addition to the entire industry seeing setbacks. Showrunner Al Jean noted that, if a new film were to move forward, it would have to be deserving of a theatrical release. The all-new Marvel-themed short The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is now streaming on Disney+.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki Season 2 may finally make good on Marvel’s Disney+ promise

Six words shook Marvel’s newly formed multiverse: “Loki will return in Season 2.”. Last week’s Loki finale confirmed long-standing rumors that Tom Hiddleston’s journey into the mystery of self-discovery wouldn’t be limited to a single season. But Loki Season 2 is an even bigger deal than you might think. Rumors...
Moviesdapsmagic.com

More MCU Characters Coming to Avengers Campus!

During the opening ceremony of Avengers Campus, Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios, shared that “Avengers Campus will never be completed. It’s a living, breathing space that will grow and evolve as the cinematic universe grows and evolves, with new props and new characters assembling here at Avengers HQ.” In the month since guests have been able to visit, that has already proven to be true.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Let's Break Down Loki's Big Bad Twist Ending

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began producing TV series for Disney+, it was a big deal. Up until that point, Marvel Studios and Marvel TV were separate divisions that told different stories. Since Marvel’s deal was a single universe of characters, fans hoped the new Disney+ series, overseen by Marvel Studios, would change that. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hinted at continuity to come, but it wasn’t until Loki that the MCU fulfilled that hope, introducing an upcoming big-screen star for the first time in a small screen story. But who is “He Who Remains” in Loki? The character isn’t quite the same one as the one to come.
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki': Who Is That Major New MCU Character? Let's Discuss [SPOILER]

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki episode 6, "For All Time. Always."]. Meet Kang...kind of! Loki's season finale—not a series finale, as it turns out—brought our main Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) to the Citadel at the End of Time, where, shockingly, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut, straight-up serving in a purple-and-gold cape combo that makes Doctor Strange look like he works at a Home Depot. It's great, and Majors basically carries 30 minutes of the episode on magnetism alone, but is the Lovecraft Country star playing time-traveler, supervillain, and Fantastic Four relative Kang the Conqueror, as was reported last year along with the news he'd appear in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania? The answer is as complicated as the multiverse itself. Although Majors does drop the word "conqueror" in there, he never mentions the name Kang, instead going by the more enigmatic title "He Who Remains." That happens to also be the name of a comparatively minor Marvel comics character, first appearing in Thor #245 by writer Len Wein and artist John Buscema, who was revealed in those pages to be the mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority. That character decidedly does not look like Jonathan Majors. That character looks like this:

Comments / 0

Community Policy