Stranger Things: The Experience Will Take Fans to Their Favorite Hawkins Locations and the Upside Down
Although we still have some time to wait for the fourth season of Stranger Things, Netflix and event production company Fever have teamed up for Stranger Things: The Experience to ease the wait. Fans in New York and San Francisco will be able to interact with an all-new immersive adventure experience inspired by the 80s-set sci-fi series in Spring 2022. This comes after the successful launch of Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience, which debuted in Los Angeles in Fall 2020.collider.com
