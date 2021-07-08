Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Clip Takes LeBron James and Bugs Bunny to DC Superhero World

By Marcos Melendez
Collider
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest clip from Space Jam: A New Legacy puts LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the superhero world of DC. As teased in the previous trailers, the film is set to explore other major franchises from the massive Warner Bros. library. The 30-second teaser gives fans a peek at...

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam#Nba#Nba#The Mask Batman#Tune#A I#Looney Tunes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Brings Wife & Adorable Daughter Zhuri, 6, To ‘Space Jam 2’ Premiere — Photos

Six-year-old Zhuri James had a special night out with her parents, LeBron and Savannah James, at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere on July 12. LeBron James was the man of the hour at the July 12 premiere of his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. His beautiful wife, Savannah James, was by his side for the big night, and the pair’s youngest child, Zhuri James, was also in attendance. LeBron and Savannah posed for a bunch of photos together on the red carpet, and were joined by Zhuri for a family shot, as well. Savannah looked stunning in her strapless green dress, while Zhuri was too cute in her floral frock and sandals.
TV & VideosFast Company

The 11 Looney Tunes shorts you need to watch before ‘Space Jam’

In 1997, when Space Jam premiered, Michael Jordan was an international star of unparalleled proportions. But you know what? So were his costars, the Looney Tunes. While they were first created by Warner Bros. between the 1930s and ’50s, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the ensemble of zany cartoon animals were celebrating a new golden age of popularity in the 1990s. Driven by an unexpected comeback in streetwear, the mainstream public (not just children!) began wearing clothing and accessories with Marvin the Martian or the Tasmanian Devil on them.
MoviesPosted by
The Atlantic

The Real Reason Another Space Jam Movie Exists

Crucial to the upcoming family film Space Jam: A New Legacy is the premise that the historic Warner Bros. studios are built atop a supercomputer that algorithmically decides what movies should be made next. That detail is presented as a hilarious bit of sci-fi, but it also comes across as a guilty admission of the truth—that corporate cinema these days isn’t so much written as it is generated by passionless machines that recycle and smash together bits of intellectual property.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Space Jam 2 star responds to Pepé Le Pew controversy

Space Jam: A New Legacy star Gabriel Iglesias has addressed a controversy regarding the film which saw original character Pepé Le Pew cut from the sequel. The Looney Tunes character is famous for being on a constant quest for love. He usually appeared paired up with Penelope Pussycat and sometimes Sylvester, mistaking the black cats as skunks, often after they accidentally got a white stripe on their back.
MoviesDeadspin

Space Jam 2

So I saw Space Jam: A New Legacy over the weekend, and it’s just awful. Just an atrocious piece of cinema, and a blatant attempt to capture nostalgia money from fans of the original ‘90s film starring Michael Jordan. I wanted to wait until today to write anything about it though in order to get the opening weekend box office numbers. Over the weekend, tons of memes on social media popped up about how no one was going to see the movie in theaters. I didn’t watch it in theaters. I ended up creating an HBO Max account to watch the film. So I thought, maybe the movie wasn’t doing as poorly as advertised. Maybe the theater business is still recovering from the pandemic, and because of that, everyone just decided to buy the movie online and watch it that way.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

How To Watch Space Jam: A New Legacy At Home

Warner Bros. has finally released their long-awaited follow up to the 1996 hit Space Jam, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film features NBA superstar LeBron James and boasts a cast of Warner Bros.’s most iconic cartoon characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew.
MoviesCollider

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’s Cedric Joe on What It’s Really Like Filming with the Looney Tunes

With director Malcolm D. Lee’s Space Jam: A New Legacy opening in theaters this Friday and also streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Cedric Joe about being part of the Space Jam sequel. During the interview, he talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam 2, what it’s really like working with the Looney Tunes, all the Warner Bros. characters that appeared in the background of the basketball scenes, his upcoming Just Beyond series, and more.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Why Isn’t Michael Jordan in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’?

The following post contains minor SPOILERS for Space Jam: A New Legacy, mostly for stuff that doesn’t actually appear in the film. Just about every single Warner Bros. character since the birth of motion pictures is in Space Jam: A New Legacy. Batman and Robin show up to the final basketball game; the Joker and Penguin are not far away. King Kong and Iron Giant loom in the background, while Hanna Barbera cartoons like the Flintstones hang out at their feet. There’s really just one person who doesn’t show up for this game — which supposedly will determine the fate of the entire world! —and that’s Michael Jordan. And he was the star of the original Space Jam!
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Porky Pig’s Rap in Space Jam 2 is Causing Issues

People are ready to complain about the strangest things these days, not to mention some of the most ridiculous. It’s true that the next Space Jam hasn’t really faced an overwhelming welcome from everyone since one idea was ‘why bother?’, especially since the original movie with Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes felt good enough. But when studios feel there’s a chance to make money with an idea they’re going to push for it and, well, now we have Space Jam: A New Legacy coming out with LeBron James and the Looney Tunes in a new look that some people don’t happen to like. One of the clips that have dropped recently is this idea of Porky Pig making his way forward to initiate a rap battle against Don Cheadle’s character. Now just looking at it, yeah, the scene does kind of look a little bit awkward and perhaps a little cringe-worthy, but the rap itself is actually handled pretty well since Daffy introduces him as the Notorious P.I.G., an obvious reference to the Notorious B.I.G., people apparently haven’t been responding in an overly positive manner.
MoviesCollider

Warner Bros. Passed On a Chadwick Boseman-Starring 'L.A. Confidential' Sequel

There's no doubt that there would have been many more great performances from actor Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in August 2020. According to The Ringer, Boseman was set to take on a new role in a sequel to the beloved neo-noir L.A. Confidential, re-teaming with 42 director Brian Helgeland, who wrote the original. The pitch was denied by Warner Bros., a move that's hard to envision boiling down to having an Academy Award-nominated actor such as Boseman on board.
MoviesPopculture

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Star Jeff Bergman Details Experience of Voicing Bugs Bunny (Exclusive)

LeBron James might be the star of Space Jam: A New Legacy, but Jeff Bergman has the most important role in the film. The 60-year old voice actor plays Bugs Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which hit theatres and HBO Max on Friday. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Bergman, who was very surprised when he found out he was going to be voicing the iconic Looney Tunes character.

Comments / 0

Community Policy