'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Clip Takes LeBron James and Bugs Bunny to DC Superhero World

People are ready to complain about the strangest things these days, not to mention some of the most ridiculous. It’s true that the next Space Jam hasn’t really faced an overwhelming welcome from everyone since one idea was ‘why bother?’, especially since the original movie with Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes felt good enough. But when studios feel there’s a chance to make money with an idea they’re going to push for it and, well, now we have Space Jam: A New Legacy coming out with LeBron James and the Looney Tunes in a new look that some people don’t happen to like. One of the clips that have dropped recently is this idea of Porky Pig making his way forward to initiate a rap battle against Don Cheadle’s character. Now just looking at it, yeah, the scene does kind of look a little bit awkward and perhaps a little cringe-worthy, but the rap itself is actually handled pretty well since Daffy introduces him as the Notorious P.I.G., an obvious reference to the Notorious B.I.G., people apparently haven’t been responding in an overly positive manner.