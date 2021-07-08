Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in prison for Nike extortion
Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday after being found guilty in February 2020 of all three charges stemming from his Nike extortion trial. Federal guidelines recommended a prison sentence of between nine and 11 years, while Avenatti argued for a six-month prison term followed by one year of home detention. The judge ultimately sentenced the disgraced celebrity lawyer to just two-and-a-half years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.www.registercitizen.com
Comments / 3