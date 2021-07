A new trailer for Marvel's What If... was released yesterday, and fans are eager to see how the alternate realities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will unfold. The animated series puts a twist on many of the characters and stories from the MCU ranging from Peggy Carter taking the super-soldier serum to T'Challa becoming Star-Lord. While some actors like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) will not be lending their voice to the project, plenty of Marvel stars will be heard on the series. One such returning star is Sebastian Stan, who will be voicing Bucky Barnes in the show. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of his recording session.