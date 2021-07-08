Cancel
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Casts Alex Tarrant, Enver Gjokaj

By Joe Otterson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj have joined the cast of “NCIS: Hawai’i” at CBS, Variety has learned. The duo join previously announced cast members Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. In the show, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor (Lachey) and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

TV SeriesPopculture

Why CBS Canceled 'NCIS: New Orleans' and 'MacGyver'

Fans were shocked to learn earlier this year that both NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver had been canceled. MacGyver finished its run after five seasons, while NCIS: New Orleans aired seven seasons. In light of this news, Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, shared why the network ended the two fan-favorite shows.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
New Orleans, LATV Fanatic

Former NCIS Star Wanted for Kidnapping

According to reports, Zoe McLellan, a former star on NCIS: New Orleans, is wanted for kidnapping. The Sun reports that McLellan vanished with her son amid a custody battle with her ex-husband. Jean-Pierre Guy Gillian claims McLellan disappeared with their son, Sebastian, and he hasn't seen her since April 2019.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Happened to the ‘Red’ Franchise Spinoff

Given the intense level of popularity surrounding “NCIS” since its premiere in 2003, CBS has had every reason to profit off the show as much as possible. This meant creating a number of different spin-off series that used different cities as the focal point. This includes “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” “NCIS: Los Angeles” is soon going into its 13th season and the original mothership series is entering season 19. Meanwhile, “NCIS: Hawai’i” is the brand-new spin-off coming this fall.
TV Seriesrepublic-online.com

Is It Time for a Real Romance on ‘NCIS’? (POLL)

NCIS is entering its 19th season this fall, and one thing it has yet to do is show a real, successful, on-screen romance between two series regulars. Instead, it seems like it’s been one tragedy, “what if?” or will they/won’t they after another. After losing his wife and daughter, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) hasn’t been able to make a marriage or relationship last. McGee (Sean Murray) was involved with Abby (Pauley Perrette) before he officially joined the team, but he is happily married — with twins — to Delilah (Margo Harshman, who recurs). Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) is now a single father after his wife Breena (Michelle Pierce, who recurred) died from COVID.
TV SeriesPosted by
Amomama

NCIS' Premiere Date Revealed but Fans Remain Unhappy with Cast Changes

The new season of NCIS is premiering this September, but fans who were excited about the all-new episodes are no longer due to changes in the cast. While fans of the NCIS show, which is entering its 19th season this year, were really looking forward to the show's new season, they are disappointed that some of their favourite cast members will not be returning to the show.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Who Are the Original Cast Members?

Which NCIS stars are considered original cast? Who appeared in the first episode “Yankee White“?. The pilot first aired on September 23, 2003. Surprisingly, there were only four season regulars featured in the pilot episode of the show. Mark Harmon’s Gibbs was obviously the lead. Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), Michael Weatherly (Tony DiNozzo), David McCallum (Dr. Donald Mallard), and Sasha Alexander (Caitlin Todd) also appeared.
Hawaii StatePosted by
CinemaBlend

CBS' NCIS: Hawaii Just Cast An Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star And More

The NCIS franchise is expanding in the 2021-2022 season with the addition of NCIS: Hawaii, which will take the action across the Pacific Ocean and star a fully new set of characters. Rather than launching via backdoor pilot to introduce the characters on NCIS, like what the franchise did with NCIS: LA and the recently-canceled NCIS: New Orleans, there will be no familiar faces on Hawaii. The very good news is that the series is stacking the cast with some great actors who will be familiar faces for many TV fans, including a popular Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Will NCIS Season 19 be the last?

The NCIS renewal in 2021 was touch and go. With Mark Harmon stepping back, is it a hint that NCIS Season 19 will be the last of the series?. All good things eventually have to come to an end. There were a few long-running shows that we were worried about during the 2020–2021 TV season. Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS were the biggest of the lot, both of them relying on their biggest stars sticking around.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

How will Gary Cole be a part of NCIS Season 19?

Gary Cole is joining NCIS Season 19, but not as a direct replacement for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. How will Cole be part of the show?. We know that Cole is joining the series as a recurring guest star. It’s not clear just how many episodes he’ll be in, but one thing we know is that he’s not going to be a direct replacement for Gibbs.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

In First CSI: Vegas Promo, Grissom, Sara and Hodges Hunt for the Truth

The truth is out th–…. Oops, sorry — truth lies here in the first promo for CBS‘ first CSI series in well over five years, CSI: Vegas. Debuting Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10/9c (where it will lead out of Tough as Nails), the revival brings back CSI vets William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham as Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges, while Paul Guilfoyle will guest-star as (former?) Captain Jim Brass.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

NCIS: Hawai'i: Vanessa Lachey Reports for Duty in First Photos

Vanessa Lachey is flying high and Enver Gjokaj is looking dapper in dress whites in TVLine’s exclusive first look at CBS‘ NCIS: Hawai’i. Premiering Monday, Sept. 20 at 10/9c (where it will lead of out a relocated NCIS), the new series stars Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. Agent Carter‘s Gjokaj, meanwhile, recurs as Navy Capt. Joe Milius, a high ranking commander of Pacific Fleet who arrives in Hawaii when a top secret experimental aircraft crashes into a cliff — and he in turn clashes with Tennant.
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

‘HSMTMTS’ Sneak Peek: Jordan Fisher Guest Stars on the Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

When better for a family member to stop by than on the opening night of a production?. Jordan Fisher is guest starring in the Friday, July 23 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Gina’s (Sofia Wylie) older brother, Jamie Porter. Disney+ has released a sneak peek at the siblings’ heartfelt exchange during opening night of the spring musical, Beauty and the Beast.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Director Drops Amazing Behind the Scenes Clip of ‘Night Filming’ With Star Vanessa Lachey: ‘We On a Boat’

NCIS: Hawai’i director, Larry Teng, took to his Instagram account to share incredible behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming show. “Thursday night filming! NCIS HAWAI’I,” Teng writes in the caption, which shows the highly anticipated series’ lead, Vanessa Lachey, participating in the night shooting. NCIS: Hawai’i centers around NCIS Special Agent...

