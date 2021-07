CHAMPAIGN — City Manager Dorothy David says the local community will have many opportunities to share their thoughts on choosing Champaign’s next police chief. Ultimately, the decision on whom to hire will be hers, David told The News-Gazette on Thursday. But she said the process of replacing Chief Anthony Cobb will be done in an open, transparent way with input sought from many stakeholders — among them employees of the police department, community residents, fellow department heads, city employees and public safety partners, she said.