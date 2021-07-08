Cancel
Songs for a Hero: Definitive Edition Shadow-Drops on Switch eShop

By Jeremy Peeples on July 8, 2021
Cover picture for the articleSongs for a Hero hit Steam last year, and now this unique action-platformer is available on the Switch’s eShop as something of a shadow drop. There was no area for it in the coming soon area, thus making it a nice little surprise to start the day off. It’s a sword-based action-platformer with a slick twist – the music changes based on what you’re doing, and it pokes fun at gaming cliches along the way.

