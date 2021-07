[WARNING: MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 6, “For All Time. Always.”]. Loki Season 1 is officially done, and for better or worse, the multiverse has been unleashed — along with its various versions of the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors), potentially several recognizable versions of Spider-Man (if those rumors are to be believed) and maybe even Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) not-so-imaginary kids from WandaVision. We know the story isn’t over, because the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki) is getting a second season to try and stop the Conqueror from, well, conquering.