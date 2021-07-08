Carnival prepares for Oregon Trail Days

Frazier Shows, the amusement ride company providing the Oregon Trail Days carnival this year, began set up at Five Rocks Amphitheater on Tuesday. Nathan Lucero, Bobby Turley and Daniel Maple set up the Zero Gravity, which is a ride that goes up in the air and spins the riders around, they said. The team out of Scottsdale, Arizona, looks forward to providing fun, and maybe a bit freaky, carnival entertainment for children and adults alike at Oregon Trail Days this weekend.