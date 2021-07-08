St. Lenox's American Songs

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha is the first Native American to be recognized as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church. She was canonized recently by Pope Benedict XVI on October 21, 2012. This young woman was born in a small town named Auriesville near Albany, New York in 1656. She was the daughter of an Algonquin mother, who was captured by the Mohawks and who took a Mohawk chief for her husband. Kateri was four years old when her mother tragically died of smallpox. Kateri was subsequently adopted by her two aunts and uncle, who was chief of the Mohawk tribe. Smallpox also attacked Kateri, leaving her with damaged eyesight and a transfigured face. The scars were a source of humiliation for the young girl during her youth and she was often seen wearing a blanket to hide her face. Although she suffered a lot from the effects of smallpox, she regarded “this cross” as a special grace and she felt that she could devote even more of herself to God.